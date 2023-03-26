(Bloomberg) -- UK police are disproportionately targeting Black children for strip searches, with many such searches failing to follow official guidelines, according to new findings that come just days after a report condemned endemic racism in the London Metropolitan Police force.

More than a third of police strip searches against children are made against Black boys, a report published Monday said, even as Black children account for around 6% of the UK’s school pupils. Black children overall are six times more likely to be strip searched compared to the national public.

The report by Children’s Commissioner for England Rachel de Souza also found “widespread failures to comply with statutory codes of practice,” with some conducted in amusement parks, takeaway outlets and police vehicles, and more than half taking place without an appropriate adult present. The youngest recorded strip search was made on an eight year-old.

“I do not see a working system of safeguards,” said de Souza. “Much more work is required to create a culture among the police in which children are, first and foremost, treated as children.”

The report comes days after a sweeping investigation into the London Met found evidence of institutional racism, misogyny, and homophobia, and recommended “a complete overhaul” of the force in order to regain public trust.

It found Black Londoners were also disproportionately targeted by the police when adults. People between the ages of 11 and 61 who appear to be Black are at least 3.5 times more likely to be stopped and searched by the Met than their White counterparts, a statistic that has been true for every year since 2016.

De Souza’s report was written after days of protests were sparked in London last year after police officers strip searched a 15 year-old Black schoolgirl, named as Child Q, when she was on her period in 2020. A review by the City and Hackney Safeguarding Children Partnership found that racism was a likely “influencing factor. ”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.