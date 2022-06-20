(Bloomberg) -- Progress over the years toward equity for Black Americans has been shaky—at best.

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police in May 2020, and the police violence against Americans of color that his killing punctuated, calls for racial justice and equality have grown only louder. Big banks and corporations promised to do their part, pledging to hire more Black employees, pay equitable wages and expand opportunities.

Now, two years after Floyd became the latest symbol of America’s deep-seated inequality, has there been any tangible impact? Bloomberg explores the issue in this special podcast from Bloomberg Radio.

