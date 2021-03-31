(Bloomberg) -- Dozens of Black executives across the U.S. joined a call for corporations to take more action against voting-rights legislation being advanced by Republicans in at least 43 states that’s seen as an effort to limit participation by ethnic-minority voters.

The open letter led by Kenneth Chenault, a former chief executive officer of American Express Co., and Kenneth Frazier, the CEO of Merck & Co., comes a week after the passage of a Georgia law that activists say will disproportionately hurt the voting rights of African Americans.

The letter amassed 72 signatures of prominent Black executives, including Robert F. Smith, the billionaire CEO of Vista Equity Partners, and Raymond McGuire, a former Citigroup Inc. vice chairman who is running for mayor of New York. The executives called on all U.S. corporate leaders to publicly condemn the new laws and to use their money and influence to sway the debate with lawmakers.

The new Georgia law requires voters to provide a state-issued identification card when requesting an absentee ballot, limits drop boxes, and lets any Georgian challenge the voting eligibility of an unlimited number of voters, among other restrictions. It also expands some early-voting hours.

Before and after the bill’s passage, most major corporations took no public position on it. Some companies based in Atlanta, including Delta Air Lines Inc. and Coca-Cola Co., offered general statements supporting voting rights, but the lack of a specific stance prompted some activists to call for boycotts of the two companies.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian signaled a change of tone on Wednesday, saying in a memo to employees that Georgia’s new voting law “does not match Delta’s values.” Bastian said Delta and other companies had some success in eliminating the law’s “most suppressive tactics,” but he said the final version of the bill remained unacceptable.

In a LinkedIn post Wednesday, Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock Inc., didn’t mention the legislation in Georgia or elsewhere specifically but said that “voting is not just a right, but a vital component of civil activity.”

“While BlackRock appreciates the importance of maintaining election integrity and transparency, these should not be used to restrict equal access to the polls,” Fink wrote. “BlackRock is concerned about efforts that could limit access to the ballot for anyone. Voting should be easy and accessible for ALL eligible voters.”

