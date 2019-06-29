(Bloomberg) -- The cultural implications of restricted access to capital was the theme of the Iconoclast Dinner Experience’s "Impolite Conversation" event held in Midtown Manhattan a few Thursdays ago.

"African-American women get 2% of venture capital," said Jean Brownhill, who’s experienced the frustration of having a tough time raising funds as the founder and chief executive officer of Sweeten, a free service that matches general contractors with people renovating their homes or businesses.

"Venture capitalists don’t put their hand up and say, ‘I’m one of the people that will actually fund an African-American woman.’ You have to go through all 100% to find that 2%," she said.

Still, Brownhill got it done. Sweeten secured $3.5 million in Series A funding led by Navitas Capital in 2015 and has raised $9.8 million to date.

Filmmaker Stefon Bristol’s lean years at New York University film school culminated with Spike Lee producing his debut feature, "See You Yesterday." Available on Netflix, the film is Bristol’s interpretation of a classic American trope: time travel. This time it’s two teenage African-American science prodigies who attempt to use their time travel skills to tackle police shootings.

Bristol’s advice when it comes to balancing creative expression and raising capital: "Be careful who you have in your circle. The money is not really the issue, it’s the people. With the right people, the money, the resources, will come when it’s needed."

The Iconoclast Dinner Experience’s founder, Lezli Levene Harvell, a pediatric dentist, said her goal was to bring people together in conversation while showcasing "trailblazers of color" from food, wine and spirits.

In this case, there were small bites by Reem Assil and drinks by Karl Franz Williams of Solomon & Kuff for guests including fashion designer and Harlem haberdasher Dapper Dan, who was wearing Gucci money-green floral loafers. The events’ proceeds support Spelman College students from Jamaica and sub-Saharan countries.

"Cultural appropriation conversations often focus on whether white people can do black and brown people things," Harvell said. "The issue is that black and brown people don’t have the same access to capital to tell their own stories."

Brownhill found sustenance in the event.

"Being able to come out and feel a community of support, it’s everything," Brownhill said. "It lights the fire when you feel tired. You remember that there are other people out there, fighting the good fight."

