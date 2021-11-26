(Bloomberg) -- A mix of inflation, strong demand and diminished product availability are leading to some of the least-generous Black Friday and Cyber Week deals on record.

Retailers appear to have “the lowest level of clearance goods in five years or more,” observed Oliver Chen, an analyst with Cowen & Co. In a research note Friday, he predicted the low level of markdowns will improve merchandise margins at retailers such as Macy’s Inc., American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Kohl’s Corp.

Rob Garf, vice president of retail at Salesforce.com Inc., said the start of this year’s holiday season has “some of the lowest average discount rates that we’ve seen in recent history.” Globally, the average discount on products purchased during the past couple of days is 24%. That’s lower than last year and below the average in recent years, too.

“If consumers see 25% off, they should feel really good about that,” Garf said in an interview. In previous years, shoppers could often snag a deeper discount if they waited to buy items after Cyber Monday, he said.

“This year, I’m cautioning and I’m encouraging consumers to not play the game of discount chicken,” Garf said. If consumers see a product that has a discount of as much as 50%, that’s probably because it’s only available in less popular colors or sizes, he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.