Black Friday, Rising Tensions, Perfect Trade Storm: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- A busy week for U.S. economy builds to Black Friday
- The Trump administration is close to issuing a list of 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies that would be unable to access U.S. technology exports due to their military ties, Reuters reported, a move that could escalate tensions as the Biden administration prepares to take over
- The world is moves on from Trump yet multilateralism is left struggling
- The perfect storm is swamping the busiest gateway to the U.S. economy heading into the holiday season
- In 2019, the U.S.-China trade war blew a hole in global growth and in 2020, the pandemic caused a historic crash, but 2021 could be the year when U.S.-China ties stabilize and a vaccine draws a long-awaited line under the Covid crisis. Bloomberg Economics’ base case is a contraction of 4.1% in global output this year, followed by a rebound to 4.9% growth in 2021
- The U.K. agreed with Canada to maintain the trading conditions it has through its European Union membership and to begin talks on a broader deal that would pave the way for even closer links with Britain’s 12th-biggest trading partner
