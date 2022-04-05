(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage lending software and analytics provider Black Knight Inc. is exploring a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, according to people familiar with the matter.

Private equity firms have been weighing bids for Black Knight, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks were private. The company is working with advisers to assist it, the people added.

Black Knight hasn’t decided whether to pursue a sale and could still choose to remain independent, the people said.

The company counts billionaire investor Bill Foley as chairman emeritus. He retired from the board last year, according to a statement at the time.

Representatives for Black Knight didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Foley had a 2.2% stake in Black Knight as of a filing in December, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Black Knight’s shares, which had fallen 21% in the past year, rose as much as 11.7% on Tuesday, the most since February 2017. The shares were trading at $65.59 at 2:34 p.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of more than $10 billion.

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Black Knight provides software, data and analytics to the mortgage and home equity lending and servicing and real estate industries, according to its website.

