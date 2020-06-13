(Bloomberg) -- Thousands attended peaceful Black Lives Matter protests across Australia on Saturday as part of an anti-racism campaign highlighting deaths of indigenous people in custody.

Demonstrations were held in Perth, Darwin and Adelaide as well in the small Queensland town of Innisfail, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported. The event in the West Australian capital went ahead despite government opposition, while organizers of the Northern Territory gathering lodged a covid-19 safety plan.

Health officials and leaders in Australia, the U.S. and U.K. have warned that mass gatherings in support of racial equality risk inadvertently re-sparking the virus. A protester who attended a Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne last weekend tested positive for the coronavirus, according to state authorities.

A separate series of protests were held in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne against the treatment of refugees being held in detention centers. The Sydney event -- organized by the Refugee Action Coalition -- took place despite a court ban.

About 300 protesters were blockading a Brisbane hotel, accusing the government of seeking to silence detained asylum seekers by moving them, Australian Associated Press reported.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.