(Bloomberg) -- Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and two other Black coaches suing the National Football League were denied their request for evidence and testimony from the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell before a judge decides whether to send the case to arbitration.

Flores and the other coaches are suing over claims of systemic racism in hiring for management jobs. The NFL is seeking to move the dispute out of court into arbitration, based on the coaches’ employment contracts and the league’s constitution.

The coaches claim Goodell can’t act as an impartial arbitrator and asked US District Judge Valerie Caproni to let them take his deposition and pursue other evidence from the league. The judge denied the request in an opinion Thursday, calling it an attempt at an “impermissible fishing expedition.”

The coaches haven’t yet filed briefs opposing the NFL’s bid to move the dispute to arbitration, which would remove it from public scrutiny. But Caproni signaled she may rule in favor of the league on the question.

“Plaintiffs do not dispute that they agreed to be bound by the arbitration agreement contained in their employment agreements,” Caproni wrote. “Nor do plaintiffs allege any grounds on which this court may find their agreement to be invalid.”

Flores sued the NFL in February alleging the league has failed to live up to the spirit of the Rooney Rule -- which requires teams to consider at least one minority candidate during searches for coaches and executives -- by letting front offices conduct sham interviews while filling the roles with White candidates.

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, who served as defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, joined the case as co-plaintiffs in April.

The case is Flores v. NFL, 22-cv-00871, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

