(Bloomberg) -- Ryan Coogler, director of the 2018 Walt Disney Co. blockbuster “Black Panther,” has signed a five-year deal to create TV shows for the company’s flagship streaming service and other parts of its entertainment empire.

One of the new series will be set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, which was featured in “Black Panther.” Disney will be working with Coogler’s production company, Proximity Media.

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman, said in a statement Monday.

Disney, like other media giants, has been pouring money into its streaming services as consumers shift to on-demand viewing at home. Disney+, launched a little more than a year ago, already has nearly 90 million subscribers worldwide. The company has in particular been investing in TV series tied to its film franchises, such as Star Wars and the Marvel comics characters.

Coogler, 34, rose to prominence with the 2013 independent film “Fruitvale Station,” about a real-life police shooting in Oakland, California. “Black Panther” broke ground for big Hollywood superhero films by featuring a nearly all-Black cast. It took in $1.35 billion worldwide.

