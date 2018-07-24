(Bloomberg) -- A drought that’s hit wheat crops across the Black Sea and Europe will probably force Egypt to pay more for supplies it a tender Tuesday.

The world’s top importer is seeking wheat for Sept. 1-10 delivery amid a rally in global wheat prices. Smaller crops in the Black Sea and the European Union mean Egypt’s state-run buyer General Authority for Supply Commodities will have to pay around $230 a metric ton, about $10 a ton more than in the previous tender, said Pierre Tronc, a broker at BGC Partners.

Benchmark futures traded in Chicago have surged almost 20 percent this year and Paris wheat for December is trading near a record for the contract. Russian production will fall for the first time in six years and output in Ukraine will be lower than expected. Crops in France, Germany and the Baltic countries are also expected to decline from a year earlier.

"Egypt will have to pay more," said Geneva-based Tronc. "We expect something around $230, around 10 dollars more than the last tender. But it is just a question of price. I don’t see supply being a problem."

Paris wheat for December dropped 0.7 percent to 193.25 euros ($226) a ton, after Monday reaching the highest since the contract started in December 2015. In Chicago, futures for September slipped 1.1 percent to $5.0825 a bushel.

Egypt paid an average $220.25 a ton for 175,000 tons of Russian wheat in the last tender on July 10, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Russia will probably continue to dominate Egypt’s wheat tenders, Tronc said, adding that he also expects to see offers from other countries such as Romania.

"France is too expensive right now", he said. Traders may be reluctant to offer French wheat due to cargo delays and rejections last season, he said.

Egypt relies on subsidized bread to feed its nearly 100 million people, may of whom live on or near the poverty line.

In other markets:

Corn for December fell 1.3 percent to $3.665 a bushel in Chicago, as U.S. crop conditions were better than expected.

Soybeans for November slid 0.6 percent to $8.5775 a bushel, as soymeal for December dropped 0.6 percent to $323.50 per 2,000 pounds.

To contact the reporter on this story: Lucca de Paoli in London at gdepaoli1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lynn Thomasson at lthomasson@bloomberg.net, Isis Almeida, Nicholas Larkin

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.