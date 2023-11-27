(Bloomberg) -- A Black Sea storm left half a million people without power in Crimea after hurricane-force winds struck the coast, leaving roads flooded, knocking down trees and damaging power lines.

Winds reaching as high as 40 meters per second (89.5 miles per hour) are expected to continue Monday, the government in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, said on its Telegram channel. The local authorities declared Monday a non-working day. One of the peninsula’s districts has been cut off from the water supply and sewage system, it said.

