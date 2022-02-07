(Bloomberg) -- Black smoke spewed across Houston’s industrial eastern suburbs on Monday morning.

Oil refiner Valero Energy Corp. notified county emergency management officials around 7:30 a.m. local time that it would be burning off “excess material” at its plant in that part of the metropolitan area. It was not immediately clear if that was the source of the thick smoke.

Flaring by Houston-area refiners is fairly common but typically doesn’t result in significant plumes. In response to a request for comment, Valero referred a reporter to the flaring notification but provided no further details.

