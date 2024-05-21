(Bloomberg) -- Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, owner of one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands in the US, will buy vodka maker Square One Organic Spirits, cementing its founder’s vision to own a bigger share of the bar.

“It was important that we grew to have more than whiskey in our portfolio, and one that’s culturally relevant” Uncle Nearest founder Fawn Weaver said in an interview. “It’s the key for this company to remain independent.”

Weaver declined to disclose how much Shelbyville, Tennessee-based Uncle Nearest paid for Square One, but said the deal was funded by the company’s Series E funding round. She estimates that Uncle Nearest is now valued at more than $900 million.

Weaver said she became interested in going after a vodka company after Diageo Plc settled a lawsuit with Sean Combs over Ciroc Vodka, leaving a void in the market. She saw an opportunity for Uncle Nearest to introduce a Black-owned vodka brand as an alternative to the conglomerates dominating shelves.

Uncle Nearest, which last October bought a cognac maker based in France, is still tiny compared to major alcohol conglomerates like Diageo PLC and LVMH, which have market caps of nearly $79 billion and $423 billion, respectively. Still, since it launched in 2017 the whiskey upstart has successfully elbowed its way into a market full of established brands including Woodford Reserve, Maker’s Mark and Jack Daniels. Weaver was inspired to start Uncle Nearest after discovering that Jack Daniel’s mentor was an enslaved man and master distiller named Nearest Green.

Vodka’s growth has been slower than other hard liquor categories like whiskey and tequila. In 2023, vodka sales were nearly flat year-over year, whereas whiskey sales grew by 3.8% according to the Distilled Spirits Council. Still, vodka is a huge category. Sales totaled $7.2 billion last year, as compared with $5.3 billion for the US whiskey category, according to the council.

Weaver said vodka will always be “king of the cocktail” for its mix-ability. Under the deal, Square One will undergo a rebrand, introduce a new line of organic vodkas, and expand into all 50 states this summer. That’s on a faster timeline than Uncle Nearest’s cognac launch, which isn’t expected until the summer of 2025.

Square One founder Allison Evanow, who founded her Charlottesville, Virginia-based company in 2004 and will stay on in a leadership role, said she sources grain directly from farms in Montana, the Dakotas and southern Canada. “It’s the opportunity to complete what I started, but on a bigger scale,” she said of the deal.

