(Bloomberg) -- BlackFin Capital Partners is considering a sale of CED Group in a deal that could value the insurance claims manager at at least 400 million euros ($406 million), people familiar with the matter said.

The private equity firm is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it evaluates options for the business, the people said. CED generates earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of 35 million euros and may sell for as much as 15 times that figure, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll result in a sale, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A representative for JPMorgan declined to comment, while spokespeople for BlackFin and CED couldn’t be reached for comment.

CED manages claims for insurance companies and has operations in Paris, Brussels and Frankfurt. BlackFin, which targets financial services investments in continental Europe, bought the company in 2017.

BlackFin is led by founding partners including Laurent Bouyoux, who helped build the derivatives businesses at Societe Generale SA and Commerzbank AG.

