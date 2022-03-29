(Bloomberg) -- Ethical investors in Russian bonds are facing an extra challenge as the securities fall short of their own ESG credentials, prompting a debate about the industry’s standards.

Funds from the likes of Allianz Global Investors and UBS Group AG that purchased green bonds from Russian Railways JSC and social debt from Sovcombank PJSC were blindsided by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Sanctions against both companies have made holding such debt untenable from an ethical as well as investment perspective.

The issue speaks to an inherent tension in debt markets, where borrowers with controversial environmental or governance credentials can still sell green or social debt. It’s spurring a broader rethink of what counts as sustainable and how best to do ESG investing.

“We expect investors and rating agencies to increasingly include country-related social and governance risks into their ESG decision frameworks,” said Stephan Kippe, head of ESG research at Commerzbank AG. That could “limit future demand for ESG assets from low-ranked countries.”

The pariah status of Russian companies, frozen out of international markets and SWIFT payments, led ESG ratings firm Sustainalytics to withdraw its certification for both Russian Railways’ and Sovcombank’s bonds. These so-called second-party opinions serve as an independent verification of green and social credentials and are a must for many ethical investors.

UBS said Russian Railways no longer qualifies for its sustainable bond funds and divestment will depend on prevailing market conditions. Allianz, which declined to confirm whether its one billion-euro ($1.1 billion) green bond fund still held Russian Railways’ green debt, said the securities no longer qualify for its green bond strategy.

It’s an unusual situation for ESG bond investors, not least because they rarely hold bonds that carry meaningful default risk. Russian Railways has so far delivered on both dollar and euro coupon payments due earlier this month, though both arrived late, and a payment on a Swiss franc bond is still pending. Sovcombank has a dollar coupon payment due next week.

Russian Railways declined to comment. Sovcombank did not respond to a request for comment.

The proceeds of green and social bonds are meant to go to environmentally or socially beneficial activities. That means companies and countries with poor climate and human rights records can in principle issue such securities, so long as they have appropriate projects to finance. This has enabled everyone from airports to petrostates to get involved.

Many investors say they take overall ESG risks into account before buying, though that didn’t stop ethical funds scooping up bonds from the now-sanctioned entities. Sovcombank was able to sell its social debt at a lower yield than initial guidance, suggesting robust demand. The securities were held in other ESG funds including at Pacific Investment Management Co. and Italian asset manager Azimut Holding SpA, according to the latest regulatory filings data compiled by Bloomberg.

A spokesperson for PIMCO declined to comment. A spokesperson for Azimut said it doesn’t usually comment on single positions.

Fund managers touting ESG standards held at least $8.3 billion in Russian assets right before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg analysis of roughly 4,800 ESG funds representing more than $2.3 trillion in total assets.

Truly Green

The situation has divided custodians of the sustainable bond market. Non-profit organization the Climate Bonds Initiative, which runs a widely-used market standard, said its certification for Russian Railways’ green bonds still stands and is not under review.

“They met and meet the requirements of the standard,” said Chief Executive Sean Kidney. It finances “truly green” investments that are not diminished because of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions, he said.

Even so, ESG investors are no longer going to buy such debt for years until the conflict is resolved and sanctions are lifted, with credit ratings now also falling below acceptable levels for most, said Lutz Roehmeyer, chief investment officer of Capitulum Asset Management GmbH. His sustainable fund still holds green securities from Russian Railways.

“It does not trade, so even if we want to sell them, it would be close to impossible,” Roehmeyer said. “Only investors who do not need to publish their holdings, like hedge funds, or investors that are free of reputational risks can buy Russian paper now.”

Some investors got out while they still could as Russia looked on a warpath. Mirabaud Asset Management’s global climate bond fund sold its Russian Railways bonds in January, while Asteria Investment Managers’ climate bonds fund also exited its Russian Railways position before sanctions.

“We continue to classify the bond issue as a ‘green bond.’ The reason for this is that the bond issue has fully allocated proceeds to finance electric passenger trains,” said Asteria fund manager Luca Manera. “On the other hand, the issuer’s ESG risk has deteriorated significantly given that the issuer is owned by the Russian government.”

Next Russia

One consequence of Russia’s ostracization might be ESG investors avoiding securities from controversial countries in future, even if they fund green projects. Asset managers have started to look at China with a sense of unease, given the huge exposure of ESG funds.

Commerzbank estimates that around 9% of ESG bonds are related to countries considered authoritarian by the Economist’s democracy index, with the overwhelming majority of those Chinese securities.

“Nobody wants to be exposed to the next Russia,” said David Wille, an analyst at risk-analytics firm Verisk Maplecroft. “Emerging-market fund managers will now need to put all weak ESG performers under the microscope, whether or not they are gradually improving.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.