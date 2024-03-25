(Bloomberg) -- Francisco Partners’ computer networking company Sandvine Corp. and some of its lenders tapped advisers to address upcoming debt maturities after the US Commerce Department effectively banned it from obtaining US technology last month, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The tech firm is working with law firm Kirkland & Ellis, a group of senior lenders is working with lawyers from Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and junior lenders are being advised by Akin, according to the people, who asked not to be named because the matter is private.

Francisco Partners declined to comment. Representatives for Sandvine, Kirkland & Ellis, Paul Weiss and Akin did not respond to requests for comment.

Sandvine sells what’s known as deep-packet inspection technology, which can be used to monitor internet traffic passing between networks. The technology can be used for innocuous purposes — like blocking viruses — but can also be deployed by governments to block access to websites and carry out covert surveillance of internet activity.

Entity List

Last month, the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security added Sandvine to its “Entity List” because it supplied equipment to the government of Egypt and its technology enabled “mass web-monitoring and censorship to block news as well as target political actors and human rights activists.” The decision came after Bloomberg News reported in September that Sandvine had made sales worth more than $30 million in Egypt.

A company spokesperson previously said it was working closely with government officials to “understand, address and resolve their concerns.”

“Sandvine solutions help provide a reliable and safe internet, and we take allegations of misuse very seriously,” the spokesperson said.

Sandvine has about $450 million of rated debt that comes due in 2025 and has already made its mandatory debt repayments through March 2025, according to a Moody’s Ratings note. The firm has approximately $80 million in liquidity and also has a $110 million second-lien term loan that matures in 2026, according to the ratings firm.

Its first-lien term loan due in 2025 was last quoted at about 75 cents on the dollar, while its second-lien loan was quoted at 42.5 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company, originally founded in Canada, was acquired by San Francisco-based private equity firm Francisco Partners and combined with Procera Networks in 2017, in a deal worth $444 million.

