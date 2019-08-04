(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s state power producer PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara reported a failure in one of its transmission grids, causing massive blackouts in some areas on the main island of Java.

The breakdown has caused disruptions in Greater Jakarta, as well as parts of West and Central Java, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Subway and commuter line operators in Jakarta, the capital, have been evacuating passengers from trains after the outage stopped operations, according to statements on Twitter accounts.

