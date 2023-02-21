(Bloomberg) -- Blackouts swept across the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday as high winds struck in advance of a winter storm system that could coat the region’s hills in snow.

More than 135,000 PG&E Corp. homes and businesses were without power, with most of the outages reported in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, according to PowerOutage.us, a website that tracks blackouts. PG&E’s outage map showed blackouts striking rural stretches of the Santa Cruz Mountains and densely populated Silicon Valley neighborhoods alike.

Blackouts struck other California utilities but not to the same degree. Sempra Energy’s San Diego utility lost power to more than 6,400 customers. In all, about 151,000 homes and businesses statewide were without power as the end of the workday approached.

Powerful winds battered the region as a cold front swept through California after weeks of spring-like temperatures. The coming days are forecast to bring snow even to coastal hills that rarely see it, while blanketing mountain peaks as far south as the Mexican border. PG&E, which serves most of Northern and Central California, warned customers the combination of winds and snow could trigger outages as tree limbs snap and hit power lines.

