(Bloomberg) -- Southern California’s largest utility has cut power more than 7,600 homes and businesses to prevent live wires from sparking wildfires as high winds rake the drought-weary region.

The outages in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties come as gusts have left much of the area facing critical fire conditions. A 250-acre (100-hectare) blaze on Thursday night in Ventura County forced nearby residents to briefly evacuate.

Edison International’s Southern California Edison said an additional 100,000 customers could lose power to prevent more fires.

Red flag fire warnings circle the mountains around Los Angeles, and wind advisories stretch to the Mexican border. Critical conditions are forecast to persist through the weekend, according to the U.S. Storm Prediction Center.

