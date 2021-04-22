(Bloomberg) -- Power outages were the main culprit behind the shutdown of natural gas production and pipelines during the deep freeze in Texas earlier this year, according to a report commissioned by an industry group.

Generators that shut during the extreme cold knocked out gas output and transportation facilities, which rely heavily on electricity, according the analysis, which was prepared by Enverus for the Texas Oil and Gas Association. The blackouts also made it difficult for power plants to receive gas. The report was based on grid data and a survey of upstream and midstream companies.

The February winter storm in Texas knocked out nearly half of the state’s generation capacity, triggering a catastrophe that left more than 100 people dead and led to calls for greater oversight of the state’s power grid. Much of the scrutiny has been focused on the grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. State lawmakers are debating bills meant to avoid a repeat of the crisis.

Supply chain mapping, which can identify the infrastructure connected to gas-fired generators and ensure that power is sent to those facilities, is the most immediate step needed to prevent future energy disasters, Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, said in a statement.

