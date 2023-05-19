(Bloomberg) -- Wei Li, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock, says that investors should pay more attention to selectivity within sectors as purchasing power begins to wane toward the second half of the year and companies find it harder to pass on production costs. “When that happens, it’s going to be even greater differentiation within the sectors themselves, because only the leading companies with the pricing power are able to do that.” Li spoke on “Bloomberg Markets: Europe.”

