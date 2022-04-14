(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. raised Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink’s total pay to $36 million for 2021, a 21% increase over the previous year.

Fink received a $1.5 million base salary, $11.3 million bonus, $18.4 million of long-term incentive awards and deferred equity of $4.9 million, the New York-based money-manager said Thursday in its annual proxy filing.

The firm’s assets rose to a record at year-end, surpassing $10 trillion, making it the first publicly traded asset manager to reach that level. Total assets dipped to $9.6 trillion at the end of the first quarter.

The five male executives atop the world’s largest asset manager all saw their compensation packages increase by at least 15% for the year, according to the filing.

