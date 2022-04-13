(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. proved resilient to the plunge in stock markets and surging inflation as investors continued to pour money into the company’s long-term funds.

Net flows into those products totaled $114 billion in the first quarter, New York-based BlackRock said Wednesday in a statement.

Investor confidence has flagged since the start of the year as the Federal Reserve began to raise rates to combat inflation at a four-decade high. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a surge in oil prices sparked persistent volatility. The S&P 500 Index ended the quarter down 5%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index slid 9.1%.

BlackRock’s total assets under management slid to $9.57 trillion at the end of March after the firm crossed the $10 trillion mark at the end of last year. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $9.52, beating the $8.79 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Shares of asset managers and major banks have taken a hit this year along with global markets. BlackRock shares are down 22% this year through Tuesday, compared with a 7.7% decline for the S&P 500.

