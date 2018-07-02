(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock’s feeling Brazil again.

The world’s largest money manager has increased its bet on Brazilian assets rebounding after one of Brazil’s worst quarters in recent years.

“We remain with a constructive view on Brazil and have recently added to our positions, reinforcing Brazil as our largest overweight," William Landers, a managing director at BlackRock Inc. in New York, said in an interview Friday.

The Ibovespa index fell 15 percent in the second quarter of the year, posting its biggest quarterly drop since 2015, hurt by the perspective of tighter U.S. monetary policy and mounting domestic woes. Brazil had one of its worse performances relative to the Emerging Markets index ever, according to Landers.

"We do not think this is justified," he says. The Brazilian real slid 15 percent during the quarter and led losses among developing nation currencies alongside the Argentinean peso, down 30 percent.

Despite the vast uncertainty over the outcome of Brazil’s general elections in October, Landers still suspects that a candidate with a populist agenda will have a very difficult time winning the dispute. "A candidate from the center or even from the right would likely give continuity to the reform agenda and allow Brazil to continue on its recovery path," he said.

As centrist names struggle in opinion polls, concerns that the next president may not move forward with the fiscal reforms were among the factors that drove Brazil’s credit default swaps to the highest level since 2015. "Pension reform is a must for the incoming administration in order to deal with fiscal imbalances and Brazil’s growing debt levels," Landers said.

While the outlook for economic growth was undermined by a trucker strike that resulted in food and fuel shortages, at least Latin America’s largest economy still has the support of low interest rates, according to Landers.

"The central bank will be able to keep rates at historical low levels, which will help with the ongoing, albeit slow, recovery," he said.

There could be also room for the real to appreciate, he said.

