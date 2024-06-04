(Bloomberg) -- A group backed by investors including BlackRock Inc. and Citadel Securities is planning an upstart stock market in Texas in a challenge to the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Texas Stock Exchange plans to file registration documents with the US Securities and Exchange Commission later this year, the Journal said, citing an interview with James Lee, the proposed market’s chief executive officer. The TXSE, as it calls itself, has raised about $120 million, Lee told the newspaper.

The Texas exchange will try to entice companies seeking relief from increasing compliance costs at the NYSE and Nasdaq, according to the report. While entirely electronic, Lee said the TXSE would have a physical presence in downtown Dallas, bolstering a metro area that has been gaining financial jobs from the likes of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Charles Schwab Corp.

The TXSE is aiming to handle its first trades in 2025 and host its first listing in 2026, Lee told the Journal. But any effort to take on the NYSE and Nasdaq will face daunting challenges, and other upstart exchanges have faced significant hurdles in efforts to muscle in on established markets.

A BlackRock spokesperson couldn’t immediately comment. Citadel didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Julie Fine.

