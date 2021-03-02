(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. is changing how it handles harassment issues, after two former employees said they faced discrimination at the firm.

The world’s largest asset manager will create a separate team to make sure investigations into employee complaints stay on task and timely, BlackRock’s head of human resources, Manish Mehta, wrote in a memo Tuesday. BlackRock will arrange follow-up meetings for employees who raise discrimination and other complaints, for two years after an investigation closes.

Two ex-employees wrote an open letter to Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink in February, asking the company for reform, after alleging they experienced racial and religious discrimination at the firm.

