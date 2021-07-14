(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc.’s exchange-traded funds exceeded the $3 trillion threshold in the second quarter for the first time as investors piled into buoyant global markets.

The New York-based company saw a net $75 billion flow into its ETFs, up from about $51 billion in the year-ago period, when individuals began wading back into markets after the worst of the Covid-related shocks in March 2020. Investors have increasingly gravitated toward ETFs for their relatively low costs and accessibility to financial markets.

A bellwether for the asset-management industry, BlackRock’s results show appetite for risk remains amid a brighter economic outlook, even as analysts ponder how long the rally can go on. A year ago, when the U.S. faced mounting deaths and a shuttered economy in the depths of the Covid-19 crisis, the S&P 500 still posted its largest quarterly gain in more than two decades on the back of unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus.

BlackRock’s equity funds shed a net $26.5 billion in the second quarter, the first outflow since the same period a year ago, it said Wednesday in a statement. That largely reflected a withdrawal from equity index products from one large institutional client. Investors overall added a net $81 billion to BlackRock funds.

Shares fell about 1.4% in pre-market trading. BlackRock, like the broader U.S. equity market, has seen its stock hit records this year.

BlackRock, the world’s largest issuer of ETFs, has also been working on scaling up its actively managed fund business. Those products, which make up roughly one-quarter of its assets under management but draw about half of its fees, took in a net $62.8 billion in the second quarter.

The S&P 500 Index rose about 8.2% in the three months ended June, advancing for the fifth-straight quarter for the first time since 2017. The rally included a five-day streak in the final days of June in which the benchmark stock index closed each trading day at a fresh record high.

BlackRock reported adjusted earnings per share of $10.03 for the second quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of about $9.48 per share. Its revenue of $4.82 billion was higher than projections of $4.6 billion.

