BlackRock Files to Add Bitcoin Futures to Two of Its Funds

(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. is adding cash-settled Bitcoin futures as an eligible investment to two funds, according to regulatory filings.

The world’s largest asset manager filed updated prospectuses for two funds on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that included cash-settled Bitcoin futures among the assets they can buy.

The funds where the exposure could be added are BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund Inc.

A BlackRock spokesperson declined to comment beyond the filing.

