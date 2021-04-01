(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. awarded Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink $29.9 million in total compensation for 2020, an 18% increase from the previous year, according to the company’s proxy statement Thursday.

Despite the turmoil of the Covid-19 pandemic, BlackRock ended 2020 with a record $8.68 trillion in assets under management.

BlackRock will also undergo an external review of its diversity strategy, according to an internal memo sent by the firm’s head of human resources Manish Mehta. Corporate America is grappling with an ongoing reckoning over cultivating diversity and inclusion. Investors in major financial firms have been demanding audits of their diversity practices.

