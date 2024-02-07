(Bloomberg) -- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. closed a $280 million credit facility led by BlackRock Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Valley National Bancorp, Israel Discount Bank Ltd. and a unit of UBS Group AG.

Pagaya, a financial-technology company that uses artificial intelligence to help lenders approve more credit-worthy borrowers and offload loans to investors in the firm’s network, will use the funds for future growth and to extend its corporate-debt maturity to 2029, according to a statement Wednesday. The facility consists of a $255 million term loan and a $25 million revolving loan, the New York-based firm said.

“The capital commitment demonstrates our ability to access new and diverse capital sources, bolstering our financial flexibility and fortifying our business as we consistently pursue further scale,” said Evangelos Perros, Pagaya’s interim chief financial officer.

The deal was completed on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was the transaction’s sole arranger.

Pagaya made an offer last year to buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s installment-lending platform GreenSky before it was sold to a consortium that included Sixth Street Partners.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.