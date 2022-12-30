(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. is among a group of creditors that lent money to Bitcoin miner Core Scientific Inc. so it can continue to operate while it’s in bankruptcy, according to a filing from the asset manager.

BlackRock has committed $17 million of a debtor-in-possession loan through funds and accounts managed by its subsidiaries. The funds managed by the firm also held $37.9 million in secured convertible notes of Core Scientific as of Dec 28, according to the filing.

The Austin, Texas-based crypto-mining company filed for bankruptcy last week and got access to $37.5 million of fresh cash from a group of creditors that holds most of the company’s more than $550 million of convertible notes. That debt has an interest rate of 10% that’s payable in kind.

Read More: Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Gets $37.5 Million Loan

Core Scientific is one of the largest Bitcoin miners, contributing nearly 10% of the computing power to secure the entire Bitcoin network. It is among a handful of public miners that raised millions from debt financing during the last bull run but struggled to stay afloat as the crypto market crashed and electricity costs skyrocketed.

--With assistance from Jeremy Hill.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.