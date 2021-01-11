(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. halted political donations as Wall Street reckons with the fallout of last week’s riot at the Capitol.

The world’s largest asset manager will pause contributions to campaigns of public officials through its political action committee, Kate Fulton, BlackRock’s head of U.S. public policy, said in a memo on Monday.

“In light of the horrific events in the nation’s capital, BlackRock has decided to pause any further donations to campaigns of public officials from the BlackRock PAC, while we conduct a thorough review of the events and evaluate how we will focus our political activity going forward,” Fulton said in the memo, which was viewed by Bloomberg News.

The firm joins Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. in slamming the brakes on political contributions.

