BlackRock Plans More ETF Fee Cuts as War of Tiny Trims Rolls On

(Bloomberg) -- Asset management giant BlackRock Inc. is cutting costs across eight of its exchange-traded funds as the industry’s endless fee war continues.

The world’s largest ETF issuer is lowering the expense ratios of three corporate bond funds and four factor-following equity products, BlackRock said in an email Friday. The $23 billion iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ticker IGSB), the largest ETF included in the list, will now carry a fee of 0.04% versus 0.06% previously.

Such small fee reductions are common in the $6.7 trillion ETF industry as companies compete for flows in an increasingly saturated market. BlackRock’s cuts follow similar moves from Charles Schwab Corp., Vanguard Group Inc and State Street Global Advisors, who have all lowered costs by just a couple basis points a piece to near-zero levels over the past year.

While the cuts are relatively small, they should support the trend of investors exiting fixed-income mutual funds in favor of bond ETFs, in the eyes of VettaFi’s Todd Rosenbluth.

“In 2022, many investors shifted from bond mutual funds to bond ETFs breaking the long string of shareholder loyalty,” said Rosenbluth, head of research at the ETF data-provider and research consultant. “With fees continuing to trend lower for ETFs this trend is likely to persist in 2023.”

BlackRock ranks as the biggest ETF issuer, commanding roughly $2.2 trillion across its 392 lineup of US funds.

