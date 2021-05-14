(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. will ask U.S. employees to return to offices in September, when it will begin a trial period allowing some remote work each week.

The world’s largest asset manager will allow up to two days a week of remote work on average for U.S. staff, a spokesman for New York-based BlackRock said Friday.

BlackRock will ask employees to start “re-acclimating” to office work periodically in July and August if they feel comfortable doing so, the spokesman said. Staff will be divided into groups, with office access on a two-week rotational basis during those months.

Employees can continue working from home full-time through June 30. The company will use its findings from the trial period that begins in September to decide how to shape its staffing plans for next year.

Money managers are experimenting with expanding remote-work arrangements as vaccination rates climb. Vanguard Group is adopting a hybrid work model for the majority of its staff. Hedge funds Two Sigma Investments and Bridgewater Associates are also planning to allow employees to continue to work remotely at least part-time.

