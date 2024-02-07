(Bloomberg) -- Financial markets are at risk of more volatility than many people expect when the the Bank of Japan ends its negative interest rate and the Federal Reserve cuts borrowing costs, according to BlackRock Inc.’s chief investment strategist in Tokyo.

“I’m wary of a big one-way rise or fall in prices or overshooting movements,”said Yuichi Chiguchi, who considers the BOJ’s next board meeting in March as a “live” event for a potential policy shift. Higher volatility can be expected in all asset classes, from currencies to stocks and government bond, he said in an interview on Feb. 7.

Chiguchi, a veteran of the asset management industry in Japan, said a so-called value-at-risk, or VAR, shock seen in 2003 provided an example of the kind of volatility that could be around the corner.

He’s also wary of the impact of a U.S. interest rate cut this year, and the difficulty of predicting the timing. Estimating the impact of services prices on US inflation and the Fed outlook are challenging, he said, adding that a cut could be delayed until after June.

Once the BOJ has ended negative rates and there is more clarity overseas, volatility will subside, Chiguchi said. This is in part because he expects the BOJ will maintain easy monetary policy after removing negative interest rates.

