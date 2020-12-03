(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday he has selected Brian Deese, a BlackRock Inc. executive and former Obama administration official, to lead his National Economic Council.

Biden’s selection of Deese to lead the NEC, which is part of the White House, had already been confirmed by people familiar with the decision, but the transition waited until Thursday to announce the move.

Deese is “among the most tested and accomplished public servants in the country -- a trusted voice I can count on to help us end the ongoing economic crisis, build a better economy that deals everybody in, and take on the existential threat of climate change in a way that creates good-paying American jobs,” Biden said in a statement released by his transition team.

On Tuesday, Biden introduced his first picks for his economic team, including Janet Yellen to be Treasury secretary, Adewale Adeyemo to be deputy Treasury secretary, Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget and Cecilia Rouse to head the Council of Economic Advisers -- all of which require Senate confirmation. The NEC role doesn’t need Senate approval.

