(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink joined other executives in the financial-services industry in condemning a series of episodes underscoring racial inequality in the U.S.

Fink, CEO of the world’s largest-asset management firm, said that he was appalled by three separate issues that drew nationwide attention.

“No organization is immune from the challenges posed by racial bias,” Fink wrote in a LinkedIn post dated Saturday. “As a firm committed to racial equality, we must also consider where racial disparity exists in our own organizations and not tolerate our shortcomings.”

The statement echoed remarks from CEOs at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. earlier this week. Their comments came as protests over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his back and neck, continued across the country. A viral video of a white woman calling the police to report a black man “threatening” her after he asked her to leash her dog in Central Park, and the murder of Ahmaud Arbery also drew widespread attention to racial injustice in the U.S.

