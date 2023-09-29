(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc.’s CEO Larry Fink slammed US politicians over their failure to reach agreement on government funding, saying the prospect of a shutdown is undermining America’s standing with investors.

“Can you imagine you go to your bank and say I’m not paying my mortgage, I mean that is what we’re doing,” Fink said at the Berlin Global Dialogue forum on Friday. “It’s irrational from my vantage point, it’s wrong from my vantage point.”

The US government is fast approaching yet another shutdown unless Congress enacts a temporary spending bill before the new fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.

“It’s political and as we know in politics today that creates the fear and it’s scary,” Fink said. He said politicians should provide more hope to voters to help bolster confidence.

Asked whether he’d ever run for president, the 70-year-old joked: “I’m too young.”

