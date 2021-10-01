(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. Vice Chairman and former Swiss central bank chief Philipp Hildebrand has a message for investors that are fretting about higher inflation and its staying power: get used to it.

“I am convinced we are entering a very different era from the last couple of decades, where inflation will be at a higher level than it has been,” Hildebrand said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Friday.

The reopening of the global economy following the coronavirus pandemic will likely lead to high inflation for the next 12 to 18 months, said Hildebrand, who was warning of building price pressures last year. When asked if the short-term hike would be transitory, he predicted that the dynamic would be something markets will have to deal with for the foreseeable future.

“I think it’s the wrong frame to ask if it is transitory or persistent, I think it’s both,” he said. “The key point is that inflation will settle at a higher point and markets will have to get used to that.”

His view isn’t widely shared by the world’s central bankers. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his peers at the European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Bank of England voiced cautious optimism this week that supply-chain disruptions lifting inflation around the world would ultimately prove temporary.

Inflation is already starting to trend higher in some of Europe’s largest economies. France, Italy and Germany have all seen levels spike to their highest in at least a decade as they grapple with surging energy costs.

Evergrande Fallout

Hildebrand also said he doesn’t see the crisis at property developer China Evergrande Group having any major implications for the global economy. He said that any fallout was likely to be curbed by the Chinese authorities, who had made it clear that they would support the real estate sector. BlackRock is one of the company’s most notable bondholders.

“My guess is the fallout generally is going to be limited in global markets,” he said. “This is not a Minsky moment as far as I can tell.”

On the broader Chinese picture, Hildebrand said the nation had seen an “extraordinary” decline in growth this year as it targeted achieving political and social outcomes over economic ones –- and this was something else that markets had to get used to.

“Overall, we need to come to terms with the fact that social and political goals are at least as important as growth,” he said.

