(Bloomberg) -- Central bankers will have to keep interest rates elevated even as global growth slows, according to BlackRock Inc. Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand, a regime change for markets that have grown accustomed to support from policymakers.

“We are going to be in a much more sticky inflation environment and rates will not be able to come down to respond to weakness,” Hildebrand said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday.

Hildebrand said officials attending the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Marrakech this week should focus on the lasting impact of the new economic reality, where central banks have less room to maneuver.

Central bankers will face tough trade-offs, hampered in part by supply constraints still plaguing the global economy, Hildebrand said. He also pointed to a geopolitical world order that is increasingly fragmented, and a risk premium that is “much higher” than in the past.

The escalating conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas is “a manifestation of one of the longer-term forces on the supply side,” he said.

Oil surged, while haven assets including the dollar and the yen rallied on Monday, as markets tried to parse the impact of the violence. While markets are likely to remain jittery for a couple of days, they will eventually settle down, Hildebrand said.

“The risk premium around geopolitics is much higher than it has been in previous decades,” he said. The conflict is “yet another example of why we are likely to enter a much lower growth era.”

