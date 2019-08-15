(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The world’s largest asset manager says European authorities should consider funneling money straight to households and businesses if the current economic slowdown worsens.

As global central banks exhaust the impact of more traditional tools -- interest rates and asset purchases -- “the next step needs to be more than just more of the same,” BlackRock Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

He added that the euro area would likely be the first major economy to see radical measures such as “putting money directly in the pockets of consumers or corporates.”

That’s a concept often referred to as “helicopter money,” which Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman came up with in the late 1960s. Hildebrand shrugged the term off as “sort of a catch phrase,” arguing that central banks simply need to pick a different approach.

“The obvious one is the European Central Bank because they are closest at the point where more of the same simply won’t work anymore,” said Hildebrand, who was president of the Swiss National Bank from 2010 to 2012.

Major central banks have tried for years to boost inflation by buying government bonds, and in the case of the ECB, even introduced negative interest rates that charge banks for deposits to encourage them to lend.

At the moment, policy makers are exploring the possibility of further rate cuts and renewed asset purchases, though analysts have questioned how much more they will be able to do given the challenges such measures pose for bank profitability.

So far, many European governments have been unwilling or unable to pursue fiscal stimulus. But with negative economic news piling up over recent weeks, some -- including Germany -- seem to be on the verge of shifting their stance.

“You will see a much closer coordination between fiscal and monetary policy as a critical element of such a next policy regime,” Hildebrand said.

