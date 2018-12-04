(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc.’s Will Landers has continued to add to his overweight position on Brazilian stocks, betting the incoming government will implement pro-business measures and speed up the recovery of Latin America’s largest economy.

“Brazil looks attractive,” Landers, a managing director at BlackRock, said in an interview in Sao Paulo. “The recovery has been slow and gradual, but this could start to pick up as the market sees the new government executing its economic plan.”

Landers, who was born in Brazil but has lived in the U.S. for decades, is one of the few names from foreign shops who’s bullish on the South American country. Foreign investors have pulled 9 billion reais ($2.35 billion) from Brazilian shares this year, on pace for the worst exodus since at least 2010, as they wait for more clarity on whether President-elect Jair Bolsonaro can deliver on promises to shore up the budget. Enthusiasm from local investors has sent the benchmark Ibovespa index to its highest level ever, up 13 percent just this quarter for the best performance among 94 main global gauges.

The new administration has been attracting “very good” names, and future Economy Minister Paulo Guedes’s idea of reducing the size of the government through privatizations, concessions and asset sales is “music to the market’s ears,” Landers said.

While Landers is confident the government will manage to approve an overhaul of the nation’s social security system -- an item that has topped investors’ wish list for years -- he warned that it’s unlikely to happen before May. If the administration delays it until 2020, markets would react negatively, he said, adding that any real trouble delivering on economic plans would be “a serious problem” for investors.

For now, the outlook of lower rates, tepid inflation and improving corporate earnings should shore up Brazil’s equity market while reforms don’t materialize, according to Landers. BlackRock likes consumer discretionary stocks and has increased its exposure to state-owned companies. The firm continues to favor some names linked to commodities -- it raised its stake on oil producer Petrobras to about 5 percent of preferred shares last month.

The Ibovespa has more than doubled in dollars since the first quarter of 2016, when Landers began boosting his weightings of Brazilian stocks amid the impeachment of then-President Dilma Rousseff.

