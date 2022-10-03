(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. tapped Martin Small, head of the firm’s US wealth advisory business, to become the asset manager’s chief financial officer, succeeding Gary Shedlin.

Small, who joined BlackRock in 2006, has also served as head of the firm’s exchange-traded funds group in the US and Canada and in leadership roles in its financial markets advisory unit, the world’s largest asset manager said in a statement on Monday. The change is expected to take place on or about March 1.

Shedlin, who had been an outside financial adviser to the firm and later became its CFO, will transition to become a vice chairman of the firm, working with strategic clients.

Small has been “working across a diverse mix of teams that give him a broad and deep knowledge of the firm and our people,” BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said in the statement. “BlackRock and our shareholders will benefit from his broad understanding of the firm, sharp intellect and years of experience working with our clients in charting the path forward.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.