(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Rosenberg, a senior portfolio manager at BlackRock Inc., says on Bloomberg TV that it’s a payroll report that “solidifies 75 basis points” at the July Fed meeting.

BlackRock’s Rosenberg adds that while we are seeing some slowing in payroll gains, it’s not enough for the Fed and the lack of people coming back into the labor force is a real problem on the wage front.

The report “highlights the pressures on the Fed here,” with an “overheating economy,” Rosenberg says.

