(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. is seeking to raise an initial $1 billion for a new Middle East infrastructure and private equity-focused fund with some of the region’s largest sovereign wealth funds, people familiar with the matter said.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and the kingdom’s state-backed Hassana Investment Co. are in talks to contribute money, the people said. Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. and other international investors are also considering backing the new vehicle, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

While the first close of the fund may raise about $1 billion, the pool of capital could eventually increase to several billion dollars, according to the people. BlackRock is considering domiciling the fund in Abu Dhabi Global Market, the emirate’s international financial free zone, with operations run out of Riyadh, the people said.

Discussions are ongoing, and no final decisions have been made on the fund’s size or investment partners, the people said. Representatives for PIF didn’t respond to a request for comment. Representatives for BlackRock, Hassana and Mubadala declined to comment.

BlackRock said in November its alternative investment arm would set up a new Middle East infrastructure strategy as it builds a dedicated team in the region. The fund also signed an agreement with PIF to explore Middle East infrastructure opportunities.

The US asset manager’s ties to Middle Eastern capital have been expanding as rulers in the region seek better returns on the investment of their oil wealth, while also diversifying their economies and opening up to more foreign capital.

BlackRock led a consortium that closed a deal last year to buy a $15.5 billion stake in Saudi Aramco’s natural-gas pipelines. It has also entered into a pact with the company to explore low carbon energy projects. BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink is a frequent visitor to the region and usually appears at an annual investment showcase in Riyadh organized by PIF.

A number of hedge funds and other financial investors have flocked to the United Arab Emirates in the past two years, drawn by the low taxes, international connectivity and comfortable lifestyle. Ray Dalio is setting up a branch of his family office in Abu Dhabi, part of the hedge fund billionaire’s deeper push into the Middle East, Bloomberg News reported in April.

--With assistance from Matthew Martin.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.