(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. sees Japanese stocks in a sweet spot, with the country’s economic policy remaining dovish and prospects for corporate earnings remain strong.

The world’s largest asset manager upgraded its view on Japanese stocks this week, expecting firms to increase dividends and buybacks, with Japanese companies also seen to be less impacted by the war in Ukraine than European peers.

“In most developed markets, monetary policy is normalizing and fiscal policy is no longer expansionary,” Takeo Fukushima, chief Japan investment officer of BlackRock, said in an interview. “On the other hand, Japan may come up with 5 trillion yen ($40.9 billion) economic package just as the economy is finally re-opening, while monetary policy remains accommodative.”

The Bank of Japan conducted a round of bond-buying operations this week to prevent the benchmark 10-year yield from rising above its 0.25% target, with Governor Haruhiko Kuroda indicating he intends to keep defending that line.

That stance further weakened the yen, supporting exporters such as automakers. However there are growing concerns that a weaker currency could backfire if it continues to push up import inflation and hurt consumer sentiment.

Japanese shares ended up in the month, with the Topix index rising 3.2%, beating the 1.6% gain in the Euro Stoxx 600 though trailing the 5.2% rise in the S&P 500.

There are also signs analysts’ expectations are bottoming out. The Topix 12-month price target has rebounded this week, reversing a declining trend since late January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

That rebound in expectations also reflects improving sentiment over the global economic outlook, according to one observer.

“Japanese companies make more money outside Japan than in the country, especially in Asia and the U.S.,” said Soichiro Matsumoto, the chief investment officer at Credit Suisse Japan. “The global economic outlook is far more important.”

But for investors who are wary of the global outlook, Japan may be losing its attraction.

“We used to be more constructive on Japan because Japanese markets and Japanese companies are very sensitive to a rebound in manufacturing activity,” said Thomas Poullaouec, head of APAC multi-asset solutions at T. Rowe Price in Hong Kong. “But as we see growth slowing down, we see there’s a risk to our overweight position in Japan.”

