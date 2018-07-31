(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. is adding Turkish bonds to its portfolios even as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says the country’s policy makers are “doing everything wrong.”

Out of the five most-traded Turkish dollar bonds, the world’s biggest money manager added four to its positions in the third quarter, according to a filing on July 27. That’s barely a month after the average yield on Turkish dollar debt jumped to the highest since 2009, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes.

BlackRock’s view matters because it’s the biggest single holder of Turkish debt, with $2.5 billion, more than twice the holdings of the next-biggest investor, Allianz SE, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. But it’s at odds with Sam Finkelstein, head of emerging markets at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, who has warned of a “vicious cocktail” for Turkish assets including U.S. threats to sanction the country and the central bank’s decision to unexpectedly hold rates last week.

Investors in Turkish hard-currency bonds lost almost 8 percent this year, the worst performance after Argentina among emerging markets peers, amid concerns about political interference in monetary policy and credit-rating downgrades. But the slump lifted yields to levels where some investors see value. The average yield on Turkish dollar debt of 7.52 percent compares with the emerging-market average of 6.11 percent.

The top two holdings in BlackRock’s $6.4 billion emerging-markets local-currency bond fund are from Turkey: lira-denominated notes maturing in February 2021 and March 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The fund has lost 8 percent this year, underperforming 9 out of 10 of its peers.

Sergio Trigo Paz, the London-based head of emerging-market debt at BlackRock, has in the past praised Turkish policy makers, saying on June 6 they were “on the path to orthodoxy.” A London-based BlackRock spokesperson declined to comment for this story.

Turkey’s central bank on Tuesday acknowledged it won’t meet its 5 percent inflation target for three more years, disappointing investors seeking signs that monetary policy would tighten.

