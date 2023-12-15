(Bloomberg) -- House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has subpoenaed BlackRock Inc. and State Street Corp. for documents related to the committee’s inquiry into whether their efforts to combat climate change violate US antitrust law, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The panel is looking into allegations from critics of these investment firms that they colluded in committing to make the investments. The probe underscores the deteriorating relationship between the Republican Party and Wall Street.

The documents are due to the committee by Jan. 12, according to the subpoenas. Subpoenas for Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. are being finalized soon, the person familiar said.

BlackRock responded in a statement that it has been providing the committee with information and will continue to do so.

“Having already produced more than 7,700 documents and 91,000 pages, a subpoena was not necessary but we understand this is the Committee’s practice, and we will continue to cooperate fully,” according to the company statement.

State Street “has cooperated fully” with the committee and will continue to do so, spokesman Randall Jensen said in a statement. “We remain confident that we have not violated any anti-trust laws,” he said.

Jordan, an Ohio Republican, on Monday subpoenaed Vanguard Group Inc. and Arjuna Capital as part of the environmental, social and governance investing, or ESG, investigation, a followup to requests for cooperation in July and August.

Last month, Jordan subpoenaed As You Sow and the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) for documents.

(GFANZ is co-chaired by Mark Carney, who is chair of Bloomberg Inc. and former Bank of England governor, and Michael R. Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP.)

--With assistance from Silla Brush.

