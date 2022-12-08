(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., State Street Corp., Vanguard Group Inc. and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. will send executives to East Texas next week to appear before a state senate committee on policies related to environmental, social and governance practices.

The Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs revealed the executives’ names Thursday, a day after announcing the hearing scheduled for Dec. 15 in Marshall, Texas. The attendees will be:

Dalia Blass, BlackRock’s head of external affairs

Lori Heinel, State Street’s global chief investment officer

John Galloway, Vanguard’s global head of investment stewardship

Lorraine Kelly, ISS’s global head of investment stewardship

The hearing will look into the investment practices of finance firms and how those policies may impact the state’s public pensions, according to the notice for the hearing. Texas has been at the forefront of efforts to discourage the spread of ESG investing, which GOP lawmakers are worried could choke off capital for the state’s fossil-fuel industry.

In August, committee chair Bryan Hughes sent letters to the four firms requesting they provide documentation involving any ESG practices and contracts with state pensions. The committee had also asked that each firm send an executive to appear before the committee.

Each of the four executives will have the opportunity to make an opening statement before legislators begin asking questions.

